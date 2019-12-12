Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.

It is used in the Tires, Golf Balls, Conveyor Belts, Footwear Soles and Others industry. In 2017, largest consumption of Nd-BR came from Tires Industry with 49.76% share.

For regions, Europe keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 32.5% in 2017 globally. NA is the follower, with the consumption volume of 345 K MT in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lanxess

Kumho Petrochemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Goodyear

Synthos

Eni

Sibur

Chimei

Firestone

Karbochem

CPNC

Sinopec Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market by Types

Solid Nd-BR

Liquid Nd-BR Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market by Applications

Tires

Golf Balls

Conveyor Belts

Footwear Soles