Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)

Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.
It is used in the Tires, Golf Balls, Conveyor Belts, Footwear Soles and Others industry. In 2017, largest consumption of Nd-BR came from Tires Industry with 49.76% share.
For regions, Europe keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 32.5% in 2017 globally. NA is the follower, with the consumption volume of 345 K MT in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lanxess

  • Kumho Petrochemical
  • Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • Goodyear
  • Synthos
  • Eni
  • Sibur
  • Chimei
  • Firestone
  • Karbochem
  • CPNC
  • Sinopec

    Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market by Types

  • Solid Nd-BR
  • Liquid Nd-BR

    Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market by Applications

  • Tires
  • Golf Balls
  • Conveyor Belts
  • Footwear Soles
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Segment by Type

    2.3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption by Type

    2.4 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Segment by Application

    2.5 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption by Application

    3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Players

    3.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Regions

    4.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Regions

    4.2 Americas Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Distributors

    10.3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Customer

    11 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Offered

    12.3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 164

