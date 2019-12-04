 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Global “Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market. The Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market: 

Equipment such as life-support system and other monitoring devices are being provided with modifications as per the need of small babies. Many equipment used for monitoring blood sampling, babyâs condition and body weight are being used on a large scale in hospitals. Nowadays with the increasing number of premature births, companies are developing special equipment that can help in treating various conditions in such babies.The global population is expected to keep growing in the coming years. Moreover, countries such as India and China account for highest birth rates. Hence, the demand for infant care equipment is also growing in these countries. Meanwhile, in some countries where the death rate is overtaking birth rate and where the population is shrinking, governments are taking measures to the increase birth rate. Various initiatives by government also include providing better facilities for mother and child care. This is also likely to fuel the growth of the global neonatal infant care equipment market.Hospitals to Emerge as Largest Users of Neonatal Infant Care Equipment.The global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Medtronic
  • Dragerwerk
  • Natus Medical
  • Pluss Advanced Technologies
  • Weyer GmbH
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
  • BabyBloom Healthcare
  • Novos Medical Systems
  • MTTS
  • Inspiration Healthcare

    Regions covered in the Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Nursing Homes
  • Others

    Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market by Types:

  • Thermoregulation Devices
  • Phototherapy Equipment
  • Monitoring Systems
  • Hearing Screening
  • Vision Screening
  • Others

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Product
    6.3 North America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Product
    7.3 Europe Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Neonatal Infant Care Equipment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

