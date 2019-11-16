Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Endovascular coiling is a procedure performed to block blood flow into an aneurysm (a weakened area in the wall of an artery). Endovascular coiling is a more recent treatment for brain aneurysms; it has been used in patients since 1991.A Neuroendovascular Coil is used to treat an unruptured and ruptured brain aneurysm (a weakened area in the artery wall).Neuroendovascular coil industry concentration is very high, according to our research, the top four companies occupied above 90% market share, and the major producers include Stryker, Codman (DePuy), MicroVention, and Covidien (Medtronic). MicroVention acquired by Terumo in 2006; also Medtronic acquired Covidien in 2014.

The USA and Europe are the largest consumption areas, the USA occupied 48.50% market, followed by 28.79% market share of Europe. In the future, there will be a certain space in this industry, especially the developing countries, such China, India etc.

Stryker

Codman (DePuy)

MicroVention

Covidien (Medtronic)

Penumbra

Neuroendovascular Coil Market by Types

Bare Metal Coil

Hydrogel Coated Coils Neuroendovascular Coil Market by Applications

Aneurysm-Embolization

Malformation-Embolization

Ischemic stroke-Revascularization