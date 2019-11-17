Global Neurointerventional Devices Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global "Neurointerventional Devices Market" report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions.

Top Key Players of Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Are:

Medtronic

Penumbra

Stryker

Terumo

Johnson & Johnson

About Neurointerventional Devices Market:

As per the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery, neurointervention is an approach for treatment of conditions that occur within the vessels of the brain or within the spinal cavity. It is gaining high traction among neuro-specialists due to its minimally invasive technique and comparatively higher success rate ratio as compared to conventional clipping method. Over the years, there has been increase in incidence of aneurysm and stroke related cases. This has led to emphasis on product innovation. Treatment approach has witnessed rapid transition from clipping to minimally invasive treatment approach over the last two decades.

Hospitals segment accounts for major share of neurointerventional devices market.

The global Neurointerventional Devices market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neurointerventional Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neurointerventional Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Neurointerventional Devices:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Neurointerventional Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Neurointerventional Devices Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Embolic coils

Neurovascular stents (Carotid and Intracranial Stents)

Intrasaccular devices

Neurothrombectomy devices

Flow diverters

Embolic protection device

Liquid embolics

Balloons

Stent retrievers

Neurointerventional Devices Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Segmentation:

Neurointerventional Devices Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neurointerventional Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Size

2.2 Neurointerventional Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Neurointerventional Devices Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Neurointerventional Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Neurointerventional Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Neurointerventional Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Neurointerventional Devices Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Neurointerventional Devices Production by Type

6.2 Global Neurointerventional Devices Revenue by Type

6.3 Neurointerventional Devices Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Neurointerventional Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

