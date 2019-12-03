Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Neurothrombectomy Devices Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

A neurothrombectomy device is defined by the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) as a device intended to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature.

The global average price of Neurothrombectomy Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 943 USD/Unit in 2012 to938 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Neurothrombectomy Devices includes Retriever and Integrated System, and the proportion of Retriever in 2016 is about 92%.Neurothrombectomy Devices is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other place. The most proportion of Neurothrombectomy Devices is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 72%. Germany is the largest consumption place in Europe, with a consumption market share nearly 18% in 2016. Following Germany, UK and France is the following two regions consumption place with the consumption market share of 13.89 and 13.87%, respectively. Market competition is not intense. Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Penumbra, Phenox, Acandis GmbH, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Penumbra

Phenox

Acandis GmbH

… Neurothrombectomy Devices Market by Types

Retriever

Integrated System Neurothrombectomy Devices Market by Applications

Hospitals

Clinics