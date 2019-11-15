Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Alternative proteins, such as plant-based meat substitutes and edible insects, provide a substantial amount of protein but require less natural inputs to produce then the most common protein sources, meat and fish. Composed of different sequences of amino acids, proteins are found in almost all whole foods. Protein is responsible for building lean body tissue and providing the elements needed for digestive enzymes. Certain plant-based proteins offer functionality but pose flavor challenges. Pea protein is becoming more popular in part because of its neutral flavor.

In terms of volume, the Sales of Neutral Alternative Protein was about 1093.78 K Tons in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1847.90 K Tons by 2022.The key players are Kerry Group, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia, CHS, Tereos , yral, CP Kelco, Davisco, Meelunie, Danisco ï¼DuPont), MGP Ingredient,. Taj Agro Product, Glico Nutrition.North America is the dominate consumption region of Neutral Alternative Protein in Global, the consumption was 341.89 K Tons in 2016, accounting for about 31.26% of the total amount, followed by Asia-Pacific, with the consumption market share of 26.64%.Plant Protein accounted for the largest market with about 84.10% of the species of the Neutral Alternative Protein. With over 78.21% share in the Neutral Alternative Protein market, Residential Application was the largest application market in 2016. The average price of Neutral Alternative Protein was gently lower year by year from 4012.00 USD/MT in 2012 to 3779.00 USD/MT in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 40.66% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Food & Beverage