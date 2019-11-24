Global New Energy Vehicle Market Forecast by 2024: Top Companies, Size, Development Factors, Regional Analysis, Development Factors

The term new energy vehicles (NEVs) is used by the government for plug-in electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles, which are eligible for public subsidies..

New Energy Vehicle Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

TOYOTA

Nissan

Tesla

Mitsubishi

GM

Ford

BMW

Renault

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Volkswagen

Honda

FIAT

BYD

Chery

ZOTYE

Yutong

BAIC

King-long

Zhong Tong

Geely

SAIC

JAC

and many more. New Energy Vehicle Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the New Energy Vehicle Market can be Split into:

HEV

PHEV

EV. By Applications, the New Energy Vehicle Market can be Split into:

Commercial Vehicle