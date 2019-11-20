Global Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market 2019 | Upcoming Trends, Industry Segments, Growth, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GKN

Martin Kurz & Company

Exxentis

Nanoshel

MTIKorea

Sumitomo Electric

HENGKO Technology

Vale

Corun

HGP

Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market Segment by Type

Sintered Porous Metal

Metal Fiber Felt

Nickel Foam

Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market Segment by Application

Chemical

Electronics

Medical

Other