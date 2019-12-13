Global Nickel Sulfate Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Nickel Sulfate Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Nickel Sulfate Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.

The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 Â°C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 Â°C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide.

X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO4â¢6H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+.

Nickel sulfate industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the China, Taiwan, Japan and Europe. As for output value, Europe and North America output value accounted for more than 60.38% of the total output value of global nickel sulfate market. Norilsk Nickel is the world leading manufacturer in global nickel sulfate market with the market share of 13.94%, in terms of revenue.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the decrease in production capacity, expected that the nickel sulfate raw material price might be slightly higher in the short term. Moreover, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nickel sulfate.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of nickel sulfate will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the function and technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

