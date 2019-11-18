Global Nitric Acid Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Nitric Acid Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Nitric Acid Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13806529

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)âs capacity, production price and other items.

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives.

The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica.

The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CF Industries Holdings

Yara

EuroChem

URALCHEM

Orica

PotashCorp

Acron

SBU Azot

OCI

LSB Industries

Dyno Nobel

CVR Partners

Agrium

Koch

Shanxi Tianji

Shanxi Xinghua

Yunnan Jiehua

Sinopec (Nanjing)

Sichuan Gold Elephant

Anhui JinHe Industrial

Holitech

Henan Jinkai

Shandong Dier-chem

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Hongda Chemical

Luguang Chemical

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

Sichuan Chemical

Fujian Shaohua Nitric Acid Market by Types

Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid Nitric Acid Market by Applications

Fertilizer

Explosives

Polyurethanes

Polyamides