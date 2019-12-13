Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market 2020: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), also known as Buna-N, is a synthetic rubber copolymer of acrylonitrile (ACN) and butadiene. NBR exhibit excellent physical and chemical properties. It has advantages such as resistance to oils, chemicals, abrasion and fatigue. NBR finds major applications in glove manufacturing and the automobile industry. Ability of NBR to withstand wide temperature ranges from -40Â°C to +120Â°C makes it suitable for extreme automobile applications. Powder rubber refers to a particle size of 1.0 mm with advantages such as easy storage and transportation. Powdered form of NBR with all NBR properties finds major applications in PVC modification, automobiles, friction materials, gaskets and adhesives, among others..

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Lanxess

OMNOVA Solutions (Eliokem)

LG Chem

Nitriflex

Zeon Chemicals

Taprath Polymers

Huangshan Hualan Technology and many more. Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market can be Split into:

Linear NBR Powder

Cross-linked NBR Powder. By Applications, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market can be Split into:

PVC Modification

Automotives

Buildings

Footwear

Consumer Goods