Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market 2024  Market Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturers Analysis and Growth

About Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder:

Nitrile butadiene rubber powder is a family of powdered nitrile rubbers that are compatible with a number of different polymers and are used as plasticizers.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Key Players:

Omnova Solutions

LANXESS

LG

Nitriflex

TAPRATH

Zeon

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Types:

?0.2mm powder product

0.2-0.5 powder product

?0.5 powder product Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Applications:

Automotive

Electric

Construction material Scope of the Report:

NBR powder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem. The production of NBR powder will increase to 66668 MT in 2016 from 54858 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.97%. Global NBR powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.17% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of NBR powder increases with the 4% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 52% of the global consumption volume in total.

NBR powder has mainly several production technologies, As NBR powder is main raw material of some PVC chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more NBR powder. So, NBR powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance NBR powder through improving technology. NBR powder applications include automotives, PVC modifications, footwear, consumer goods and others including coatings and tubes. In addition, NBR powder is also used in modification of resins such as ABS and phenolic resins. NBR powder has excellent oil resistance, good abrasion resistance and aging resistance. Specialty forms of NBR continue to grow with increasing applications in different end-use industries.

The worldwide market for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.