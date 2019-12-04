Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Low-alcohol beer (also called light beer, non-alcoholic beer, small beer, small ale, or near-beer) is beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales.

In 2017, the global non-alcoholic beer market is led by Middle East. Germany is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of non-alcoholic beer are concentrated in EU, Japan and Middle East. Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world leader, holding 22% sales market share in 2017.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

