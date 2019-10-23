 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 23, 2019

Non-alcoholic

Global “Non-alcoholic Beverages Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Non-alcoholic Beverages market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Non-alcoholic Beverages Market:

  • An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero.
  • Non-alcoholic beverages are fast gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, owing to a growing consumption of tea and coffee in the region, particularly in countries like India.
  • North America: Health conscious Americans are looking for healthy alternatives to traditional soda beverages and this has prompted non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers to launch innovative products such as cold-pressed juices, craft sodas, and other low-calorie beverages. New flavors of sparkling water and energy drinks are fast replacing soda beverages in the region. Also, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the functional beverages segment.
  • Europe: Europe is the third largest consumer of non-alcoholic beverages after Asia Pacific and North America and the primary reason for this is an increasing consumer shift towards non-alcoholic beverages and a growing popularity of specialty tea across the region.
  • In 2019, the market size of Non-alcoholic Beverages is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-alcoholic Beverages.

    • Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • PepsiCo
  • The Coca-Cola
  • Suntory Beverage & Food
  • Dr Pepper Snapple Group
  • Arca Continental
  • Ito En
  • Uni-President China Holdings
  • Monster Beverage

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Non-alcoholic Beverages:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Carbonated
  • Non-Carbonated
  • RTD Beverages
  • Hot Drinks
  • Sports & Energy Drinks
  • Specialty Drinks

  • Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Convenience Stores
  • E-commerce
  • Hypermarket and Supermarket
  • Others

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Non-alcoholic Beverages in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size

    2.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Non-alcoholic Beverages Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Non-alcoholic Beverages Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Production by Type

    6.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type

    6.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

