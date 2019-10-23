Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Non-alcoholic Beverages Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Non-alcoholic Beverages market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Non-alcoholic Beverages Market:

An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero.

Non-alcoholic beverages are fast gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, owing to a growing consumption of tea and coffee in the region, particularly in countries like India.

North America: Health conscious Americans are looking for healthy alternatives to traditional soda beverages and this has prompted non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers to launch innovative products such as cold-pressed juices, craft sodas, and other low-calorie beverages. New flavors of sparkling water and energy drinks are fast replacing soda beverages in the region. Also, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the functional beverages segment.

Europe: Europe is the third largest consumer of non-alcoholic beverages after Asia Pacific and North America and the primary reason for this is an increasing consumer shift towards non-alcoholic beverages and a growing popularity of specialty tea across the region.

In 2019, the market size of Non-alcoholic Beverages is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-alcoholic Beverages.

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Covers the Manufacturers:

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola

Suntory Beverage & Food

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Arca Continental

Ito En

Uni-President China Holdings

Monster Beverage

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Non-alcoholic Beverages:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report Segment by Types:

Carbonated

Non-Carbonated

RTD Beverages

Hot Drinks

Sports & Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report Segmented by Application:

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Non-alcoholic Beverages in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

