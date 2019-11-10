Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, whose the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature.

According to QYResearch, the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market will grow 14.81 percent to $633.46 million in 2015. Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.In the next five years, the global consumption of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 57137 (k units). Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.Although sales of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

FLUKE

Accurate Sensors

OMRON

IFM Electronic

Turck

Micro-Epsilon

OMEGA

LumaSense

Calex Electronics

Melexis

Keyence

OPTEX Group

Pasco

Process-Sensors

Proxitron

Banner

HTM

Eluox Automation

Bodach

FSG Sensing Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market by Types

Infrared Temperature Sensors

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market by Applications

Electronic Industry

Metallurgy Field

Petrochemical

General Industry(pharmacy

Automobile)

Transportation