Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

November 8, 2019

Non-Ferrous Scrap

The Global “Non-Ferrous Scrap Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Non-Ferrous Scrap market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Non-Ferrous Scrap Market:

  • Aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc are among the many base metals that are referred in the industry as nonferrous scrap. These materials have a variety of uses and maintain their chemical properties through repeated recycling and reprocessing. This trait makes nonferrous metals infinitely recyclable and important to maintaining sustainability in resource conservation.
  • Nonferrous metal scrap plays an important role in various fields.The main sales markets are in Asia Pacific and North America.After sweeping Asia Pacific and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe, South Asia, Japan and India.The asia-pacific region is the largest consumer of nonferrous scrap, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.
  • The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market is valued at 102880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 118980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Ferrous Scrap market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.This report studies the global market size of Non-Ferrous Scrap in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on the consumption of Non-Ferrous Scrap in these regions.
  • This research report categorizes the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Are:

  • Sims Metal Management
  • OmniSource
  • European Metal Recycling
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries
  • Hanwa
  • Commercial Metals
  • Stena Metal International
  • Yechiu Group
  • Chiho Environmental Group
  • Nucor
  • Cohen
  • DOWA

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Non-Ferrous Scrap:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Copper
  • Aluminum
  • Lead and Zinc
  • Nickel
  • Other

    Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Equipment Manufacturing
  • Shipbuilding
  • Consumer Appliances
  • Battery
  • Packaging
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Non-Ferrous Scrap Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Non-Ferrous Scrap players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Non-Ferrous Scrap, SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Non-Ferrous Scrap industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Non-Ferrous Scrap participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Non-Ferrous Scrap Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Non-Ferrous Scrap Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

