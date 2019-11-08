Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

The Global “Non-Ferrous Scrap Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Non-Ferrous Scrap market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Non-Ferrous Scrap Market:

Aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc are among the many base metals that are referred in the industry as nonferrous scrap. These materials have a variety of uses and maintain their chemical properties through repeated recycling and reprocessing. This trait makes nonferrous metals infinitely recyclable and important to maintaining sustainability in resource conservation.

Nonferrous metal scrap plays an important role in various fields.The main sales markets are in Asia Pacific and North America.After sweeping Asia Pacific and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe, South Asia, Japan and India.The asia-pacific region is the largest consumer of nonferrous scrap, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.

The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market is valued at 102880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 118980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Ferrous Scrap market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.This report studies the global market size of Non-Ferrous Scrap in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on the consumption of Non-Ferrous Scrap in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Are:

Sims Metal Management

OmniSource

European Metal Recycling

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

Commercial Metals

Stena Metal International

Yechiu Group

Chiho Environmental Group

Nucor

Cohen

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Copper

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Other Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Report Segmented by Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging