Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Non-Metallic Minerals

GlobalNon-Metallic Minerals Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Non-Metallic Minerals market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market:

  • AGC
  • BASF
  • 3M
  • Ash Grove Cement Company
  • Guardian Industries
  • Kohler
  • USG Corporation
  • Asahi Glass
  • Noritake
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  • LafargeHolcim
  • Devnya Cement
  • TRUD
  • Wienerberger
  • Xella Bulgaria

    About Non-Metallic Minerals Market:

  • Non-metallic mineral reserves consist of stone quarries and clay and sand pits; chemical and fertiliser mineral deposits; salt deposits; deposits of quartz, gypsum, natural gem stones, asphalt and bitumen, peat and other non-metallic minerals other than coal and petroleum.
  • Manufacturers of ceramic tiles are incorporating advanced technologies such as 3D printing, anti-microbial glaze, nanotechnology, and water jet technology. Digital printing technology not only helps in enhancing the color of tiles but also reproduces the finish of marble, granite, and wood. Anti-microbial glazed tiles are also gaining traction in the market, especially in the residential, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. This new-age technology is infused during the manufacturing process of the tiles and helps in curbing bacterial growth on the surface of the tiles.
  • In 2019, the market size of Non-Metallic Minerals is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

    Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Powder Form
  • Liquid Form

    • Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Jewellery
  • Construction
  • Iron & Ore

    • Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Non-Metallic Minerals in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

