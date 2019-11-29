 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable

Global “Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Are:

  • Nexans
  • Fujikura
  • General Cable Technologies
  • Finolex Cables
  • CommScope
  • Prysmian Group
  • Aksh OptiFibre
  • Electri Flex
  • Encore Wire
  • United Copper Industries
  • Cerro Wire

    • About Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market:

  • A non-metallic-sheathed cable, also known as Romexâ, is a covered electrical wire consisting of at least two insulated conductors and one bare conductor and it is predominantly used in residential wiring. Non-metallic-sheathed cables are safer than older cables and wiring types and they are relatively cheaper and hence, a preferred choice for many electricians. These cables are of various types and are used for different applications.
  • The Asia Pacific region, especially China and India are expected to witness growth in the use of non-metallic sheathed cables as people are becoming increasingly aware of safety issues and governments are introducing stringent Policies to ensure the use of certain types of wiring.
  • In 2019, the market size of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Rubber Sheathed Cable
  • Nylon Sheathed Cable

    • Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Electric Power
  • Communication
  • Others

    • The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable What being the manufacturing process of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable?
    • What will the Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Size

    2.2 Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Production by Type

    6.2 Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Revenue by Type

    6.3 Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

