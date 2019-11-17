Global Non-woven Abrasives Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Non-woven Abrasives Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Non-woven Abrasives Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Non-woven abrasives are consisted of nylon fibers, Abrasive, Adhesive. Non-woven abrasives are manufactured when abrasive grains are fused with nylon fibers, bonded together with the help of synthetic resins such as phenolic, epoxy, and others.
Currently, many companies in the world can produce Non-woven Abrasives product, they mainly concentrating in EU and USA. The main market players are 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Non-woven Abrasives increased to from 389 K MT in 2012 to 490 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.92%.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions and the fastest region due to the developed downstream market and rapid development of economy. Non-woven Abrasives can be classified as six types according to the use method and shape, include Non-Woven Rolls, Non-Woven Discs, Non-Woven Wheels, Non-Woven Belts, Non-Woven Flap Wheels and Hand Pads. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 31% of the Non-woven Abrasives market is Machinery industry, 20% is used in Automobile industry. The major raw material for Non-woven Abrasives is resin and Adhesive. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Abrasives mainly concentrated in China, EU, USA and Asia. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a serious space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Non-woven Abrasives Market by Types
Non-woven Abrasives Market by Applications
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Non-woven Abrasives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Non-woven Abrasives market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Non-woven Abrasives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Non-woven Abrasives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Non-woven Abrasives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
