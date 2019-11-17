Global Non-woven Abrasives Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Non-woven abrasives are consisted of nylon fibers, Abrasive, Adhesive. Non-woven abrasives are manufactured when abrasive grains are fused with nylon fibers, bonded together with the help of synthetic resins such as phenolic, epoxy, and others.

Currently, many companies in the world can produce Non-woven Abrasives product, they mainly concentrating in EU and USA. The main market players are 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Non-woven Abrasives increased to from 389 K MT in 2012 to 490 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.92%.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions and the fastest region due to the developed downstream market and rapid development of economy. Non-woven Abrasives can be classified as six types according to the use method and shape, include Non-Woven Rolls, Non-Woven Discs, Non-Woven Wheels, Non-Woven Belts, Non-Woven Flap Wheels and Hand Pads. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 31% of the Non-woven Abrasives market is Machinery industry, 20% is used in Automobile industry. The major raw material for Non-woven Abrasives is resin and Adhesive. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Abrasives mainly concentrated in China, EU, USA and Asia. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a serious space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.

3M

Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Hermes Abrasives

Dewalt

Arc Abrasives

Mirka

Sia Abrasives

Klingspor

Nihon Kenshi

Osborn

Walter Surface Technologies

Sait Abrasivi

United Star Abrasives

Nca(Noritake)

Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products

Kure Grinding Wheel

Valgro-Fynex

Venger-Abrasives

Kanai Juyo Kogyo

Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives

Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst

Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive

Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech

Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials

White Dove

Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive

Non-woven Abrasives Market by Types

Non-Woven Rolls

Non-Woven Discs

Non-Woven Wheels

Non-Woven Belts

Non-Woven Flap Wheels

Hand Pads

Non-woven Abrasives Market by Applications

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automobile