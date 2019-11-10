Global NOR Flash Market by 2023 Report to Witness Impressive Growth: Growth, Size, Demand, Revenue, Types and Applications, Manufacturers

NOR flash memory is a non-volatile storage technology. Its main differentiating factor over NAND Flash memory is that it can perform without the need for any external power source. Machine instructions can be run directly from the chip and also retrieved using NOR flash memory. It contains several address pins that provide access to every byte of information available in the chip. NOR flash memory is not only faster but also more expensive compared to NAND Flash. NOR flash memory is most often deployed in cellphones.

NOR flash memory is a non-volatile storage technology. Its main differentiating factor over NAND Flash memory is that it can perform without the need for any external power source. Machine instructions can be run directly from the chip and also retrieved using NOR flash memory. It contains several address pins that provide access to every byte of information available in the chip. NOR flash memory is not only faster but also more expensive compared to NAND Flash. NOR flash memory is most often deployed in cellphones.

Top manufacturers/players: Cypress, Samsung, Winbond, Micron, Macronix, ISSI, Eon, Microchip, GigaDevice

NOR Flash Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The NOR Flash Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

NOR Flash Market Segment by Type:

Serial NOR Flash

Parallel NOR Flash NOR Flash Market Segment by Applications:

Telecommunication

Networking

Industrial

Automotive