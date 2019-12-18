Global Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Nuclear Medicine Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Nuclear Medicineï¼or Radiopharmaceuticalsï¼ are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Nuclear Medicine includes Tc-99, I-123/131, In-111, Xe-133, Th-201 and Ga-67, and the proportion of Tc-99 in 2015 is about 51.60%, and the proportion is stable from 2011 to 2015.

Nuclear Medicine is widely used in Diagnostic, Therapeutic. The most proportion of Nuclear Medicine is Diagnostic, and the market share in 2015 is 61.23%. The trend of Diagnostic is decreasing.

