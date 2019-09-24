Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2019 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2023

Reports provides an overview of “Nutraceutical Ingredients Market” scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the industry, manufactures, and others. Report includes an overview of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market and their average enrolment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report also offers coverage by region, country, experimental status, end points status and sponsor type.

Nutraceutical Ingredients market size will grow from USD 31.33 Billion in 2017 to USD 49.16 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.8%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.Nutraceutical ingredients have become prominent in the recent years, due to the increase in demand for various functional foods, dietary supplements, and nutritional value-added food & beverage products and rise in safety regulations in the manufacture of nutraceutical ingredients. The type segment of the nutraceutical ingredient market was led by fibers & specialty carbohydrates and followed by omega-3 fatty acids. Phytochemicals & plant extracts is projected to have the highest growth rate as consumers these days are turning toward the use of natural & herbal products. In the application segment, dietary supplements accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to the rise in demand for nutritional value products such as herbal juices, probiotic premixes, and protein shakes. These products are most widely consumed in the Asia-Pacific region, thus affecting the nutraceutical ingredients market in this region.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

By Market Players:

Cargill, Inc , E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , BASF SE , Archer Daniels Midland Company , Associated British Foods PLC , Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Ingredion Incorporated , Arla Foods , Tate & Lyle PLC , Ajinomoto Inc.,

By Type:

Prebiotics , Probiotics , Proteins & Amino Acids , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Minerals

Major applications are as follows:

Functional Foods , Functional Beverages , Dietary Supplements , Animal Nutrition , Personal Care

By Form

Dry Form , Liquid Form,

By Health Benefit

Gut Health , Heart Health , Bone Health , Immunity , Nutrition

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Regions

United States

Europe China

Japan

India

The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Table Of content of 2018-2023 Global and Regional Nutraceutical Ingredients Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Market

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

……………. And many More

