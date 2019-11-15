Global Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Market 2019 Outlook by Industry Size, Leading Players, Development Status, Source of Power, Estimated CAGR, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13942527

Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Carlyle

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway

Arkopharma

Bayer

Glanbia Nutritionals

Herbalife

ADM

Pfizer About Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Market: Over the past few years, the high adoption rate of fast foods along sedentary lifestyle in emerging economies including China and India has led to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, the individuals among high socio-economic and upper-middle-class income groups are expected to perceive the nutraceuticals including dietary supplements as the alternatives to prescribed drugs.Rising obesity rates in developed economies including the U.S. and Germany as a result of fluctuating dieting patterns along hectic work style among adults is expected to prompt the spending on nutritional supplements.The global Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13942527 Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Market by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Market by Types:

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Soft Gels