Global NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

NVH stands for noise, vibration, and harshness, and the noise is what the driver and passengers can hear, the vibration is what they can feel and the harshness is how much of an effect thumps, bumps, noise and vibration have on the cabin and its occupants. It is an aggregative indicator with which to measure the quality of automobile manufacturing. As many as one-third vehicle faults are related to the NVH of vehicles.
In the last several years, though the production of automotive NVH products is increasing, but the global automotive NVH industry development is relative slow due to the decrease of price.
In the next several years, the development of automotive NVH products are still slow as the price of NVH products will decrease go ahead.
As the development of global automotive industry, the demand for automotive NVH products is increasing. In addition, the pursue for better driving experience is another promoting factors.
China is the largest supplier of global NVH products, with market share nearly 30%. While Europe is the largest consumption market with market share of 27.57%, followed by China at a market share of 23.9%.
