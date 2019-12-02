Global Nylon 6 Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Nylon 6 Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Nylon 6 Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of Nylon 6 Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13870946

Nylon 6, is a polymer developed by Paul Schlack at IG Farben to reproduce the properties of nylon 6.6 without violating the patent on its production. It was given the trademark PerlonÂ® in 1952.

There are many types of nylon 6 commercially available. However, GF 30% reinforced type occupied the most market share. Based on end-use industries, nylon 6 are widely used on Automotive part production, E & E industries, consumer durablesï¼food and industry

In USA market, automotive industry is the leading market driver for nylon 6 production market.

Major raw material for nylon 6 production is Caprolactam (CPL). CPL is an organic compound with the formula (CH2)5 C (O) NH, it is the main semi-finished product used to produce Caprolactam – the raw material for producing polyamide fibers and materials (nylon). The price of Caprolactam is seeing a rising trend in recent years, which in turn may bring an uptrend in nylon 6 price market sometime.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BASF SE

Honeywell

Royal DSM N.V

Lanxess

Clariant Corporation

Unitika

DOMO Chemicals

Firestone Textiles Company

Grupa Azoty

LIBOLON

Polymeric Resources Corporation

UBE

EMS-Grivory

Shakespeare Nylon 6 Market by Types

Standard Nylon 6

Reinforced Nylon 6 Nylon 6 Market by Applications

Automotive Industry

Electronics & Electrical

Packaging Industry