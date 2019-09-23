Global Nylon 66 Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Nylon is one of the most popular and widely used engineering thermoplastic materials. It is cost-effective and it has excellent mechanical properties. The most common and extensively used Nylon grades are Nylon 66 and Nylon 6. Both these materials have similar properties; therefore, they can be used in place of each other. These materials have good mechanical properties and similar wear resistance. However, Nylon 66 has higher temperature resistance than Nylon 6, which makes the former a preferred material of choice for high-temperature applications.

Nylon 66 Market by Top Manufacturers:

BASF SE, Ensinger, EMS-GRIVORY, DowDuPont, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LANXESS, Ascend Performance Materials, Royal DSM, CELANESE CORPORATION, Radici Group

By Grade

Fiber Grade, Resin Grade

By Application

Textiles, Industrial/Machinery, Carpets, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Films & Coatings, Others (Wires & Cables, etc.)

Regional Nylon 66 Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

