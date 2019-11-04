 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

O-Cresol

Global “O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7):

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Key Players:

  • Sasol
  • Atul
  • LANXESS
  • SABIC
  • RÜTGERS Group
  • Deepak Novochem Technologies
  • Nantong Xingchen Synthetic
  • JFE Chemical
  • Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical
  • Juye Runjia Chemical
  • Nanjing Datang Chemical
  • Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Types:

  • Extraction Process
  • Synthesis Process

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Applications:

  • Resin
  • Herbicides
  • Disinfectant
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.
  • North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.
  • In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.
  • The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) industry.

