Global O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get Sample PDF Copy of O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13801983

DMPAT is an important intermediate product of MTD, which can be used to produce methamidophos, and acetyl-methamidophos

First, the DMPAT industry concentration is relatively high and the industry scale is relatively small, there were only 4 major companies in the global market in 2012 and one of them shut down its production line in 2013; these companies are all located in China, and Sanonda Group is the largest.

Second, these companies are all with one plant. And all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sanonda Group

Lanfeng Biochemical

Dongjin Chemical

Zhejiang Jiahua

… O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market by Types

0.93

0.95 O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market by Applications

Application I