Global Octabin Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Major key players are given in the report are:

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Mondi

IBC International

International Paper

Europac

About Octabin Market:

A bulk box, also known as a bulk bin, skid box, pallet box, bin box, or octabin is a pallet-size box used for storage and shipping of bulk quantities.

The sale of standard octabins has been high since past years owing to these characteristics and is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 125 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2025).

Standard Octabins

Base Discharge Octabins

Self-assembly Octabins

Telescopies Octabins

Others Global Octabin Market Report Segmented by Application:

End Industry

Consumer Goods

Chemical Industry