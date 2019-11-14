Global Offshore AUV Industry 2024: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global "Offshore AUV Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Offshore AUV market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Offshore AUV market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Offshore AUV market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue

Scope of the Report:

Currently, the Defense market makes up approximately 58% of AUV sales. The Scientific Research market makes up approximately 14% of the AUV market. The Commercial market makes up approximately 28% of AUV sales. Defense and scientific research markets are expected to make up more than 64% of projected sales through 2023. AUVs will be increasingly used in the Commercial market, primarily because of the cost of using ROVs. The increased functionality in AUVs and the demand for floating production systems and remote fields also are drivers for adopting AUVs.

The market for large AUVs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. Large AUVs can operate at a depth of more than 1,000 meters and are widely used for hydrographic exploration, deep ocean search, and deep water surveys. The AUVs intended for exploration activities in deep waters are specifically used for deep water mapping and surveying applications, including pipe surveys for the oil & gas sector. There is a growing demand for new energy sources worldwide, which can be met with the help of large AUVs as this type of AUVs can reach great depths underwater.

North America held the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017. The increasing adoption of AUVs for military & defense applications in the US is driving the growth of the AUV market in North America. However, among all regions, the AUV market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The rising need for energy, along with the high GDP growth rate, in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, is creating huge opportunities for manufacturers of AUVs in this region.

The worldwide market for Offshore AUV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.7% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Defense

Scientific Research

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



