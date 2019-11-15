Global Offshore AUV Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

Currently, the Defense market makes up approximately 58% of AUV sales. The Scientific Research market makes up approximately 14% of the AUV market. The Commercial market makes up approximately 28% of AUV sales. Defense and scientific research markets are expected to make up more than 64% of projected sales through 2023. AUVs will be increasingly used in the Commercial market, primarily because of the cost of using ROVs. The increased functionality in AUVs and the demand for floating production systems and remote fields also are drivers for adopting AUVs.

The market for large AUVs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. Large AUVs can operate at a depth of more than 1,000 meters and are widely used for hydrographic exploration, deep ocean search, and deep water surveys. The AUVs intended for exploration activities in deep waters are specifically used for deep water mapping and surveying applications, including pipe surveys for the oil & gas sector. There is a growing demand for new energy sources worldwide, which can be met with the help of large AUVs as this type of AUVs can reach great depths underwater.

North America held the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017. The increasing adoption of AUVs for military & defense applications in the US is driving the growth of the AUV market in North America. However, among all regions, the AUV market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The rising need for energy, along with the high GDP growth rate, in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, is creating huge opportunities for manufacturers of AUVs in this region.

