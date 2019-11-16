Global Oil and Gas Automation and Control Systema Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systema Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ABB

Baker Hughes

Siemens

Cameron International

Halliburton

Emerson

GE

Honeywell

Kongsberg

Metso

Mitsubishi Electric

Omron

Rockwell Automation

Schlumberger

Schneider Electric

Weatherford

The report provides a basic overview of the Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systema industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systema Market Types:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systema Market Applications:

Offshore Drilling Platform

Offshore Drilling Platform

Onshore Oilfield

The worldwide market for Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systema is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019.