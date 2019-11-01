Global Oil and Gas Packer Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Oil and Gas Packer Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Oil and Gas Packer market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Dril-Quip

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Oil and gas packers are made of a rubber-like material, cylindrical in shape, which can be compressed to expand against the well walls. The oil and gas packers seal the well walls, thereby preventing any vertical flow of fluid in that section of the well.

Well packer is an instrument that runs into the wellbore at a smaller initial diameter. The diameter is later expanded to seal the wellbore and the packer is needed for the well execution. After the well execution is done, isolation takes place where annulus from the production conduit is removed. The packer, as a downhole instrument, is important for the basic functioning of most wells, producers, or injectors. Packer offers several advantages such as prevention of the production casing from corrosion from produced fluids along with safeguarding from high pressures and helps in separating multiple producing zones.

In 2019, the market size of Oil and Gas Packer is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil and Gas Packer. This report studies the global market size of Oil and Gas Packer, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Oil and Gas Packer production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Report Segment by Types:

Permanent Packer

Retrievable Packer Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Report Segmented by Application:

Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry