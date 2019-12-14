Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

BASF SE

Baker Hughes Incorporated

DOW Chemical Company

E.I Dupont

Flotek Industries Inc.

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Ashland Inc.

Akzonobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Solvay SA. Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Segmentation Market by Type

Gelling Agents

Friction Reducers

Surfactants

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Acids

Others Market by Application

Hydraulic Fracturing

Matrix Acidization

Acid Fracking

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]