Global Omega-3 Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Omega-3, also called Ï-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are Î±-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body canât make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.
Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.40% of global share, while China consumption takes only 7.75% of global omega-3 in 2016. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.
The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.67% in 2016, and the top 5 takes 48.30% of global production.
Table of Content (TOC) Global Omega-3 Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Omega-3 Segment by Type
2.3 Omega-3 Consumption by Type
2.4 Omega-3 Segment by Application
2.5 Omega-3 Consumption by Application
3 Global Omega-3 by Players
3.1 Global Omega-3 Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Omega-3 Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Omega-3 Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
