Global Omega-3 Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Omega-3 Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Omega-3 Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Omega-3, also called Ï-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are Î±-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body canât make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.40% of global share, while China consumption takes only 7.75% of global omega-3 in 2016. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.

The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.67% in 2016, and the top 5 takes 48.30% of global production.

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Bioprocess Algae

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex Omega-3 Market by Types

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3 Omega-3 Market by Applications

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods