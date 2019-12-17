Global ONH Analyzer Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

The content of hydrogen (H) oxygen (O), nitrogen (N), has direct influence on the features of metal ( such as steel, titanium , copper ). Therefore, it is very important to test its precise content in the quality control process. Hydrogen Oxygen Nitrogen analyzer can accurately determine the content of oxygen, nitrogen , hydrogen and oxygen nitrogen , hydrogen or oxygen and nitrogen oxygen hydrogen compound .

LECO

Bruker

Eltra

Horiba

NCS

Yanrui

ONH Analyzer is used widely in the Steel, cast iron, cast iron, cast iron, aluminum alloy, titanium alloy, zirconium alloy, ore, and ceramics production process. Meanwhile, the major application industry includes metallurgical industry, scientific research institutions, and third party testing etc.

The ONH Analyzer industry is rapidly developing because of metallurgical industry demand. To the global market, the China market has a certain development space, because that the China is the largest steel production country; meanwhile, the government of China is implementing the reform of steel industry.

About the price, the multi-function analyzer is expensive than single-function analyzer; the price of product from different manufacturers is very different, EU and USâs product is expensive than Japan and China. Usually, EU and USâs product price is two times than domestic product.

