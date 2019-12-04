Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global "Online Beauty and Personal Care Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market:

LâOreal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Amore Pacific

Avon

About Online Beauty and Personal Care Market:

Beauty and personal care products are applied to the skin in order to avoid symptoms such as early aging, black patches, and pimples.

The increasing number of millennial shoppers has added to the growth of online retail channels, most of which are price-sensitive. Moreover, consumers prefer shopping online at discounted rates and therefore increasingly adopt online shopping. Hair conditioners, hair styling gels,bath gels,and shower products are the commonly purchased beauty and personal care products online.

Additionally, the wide range of products available on online platforms and the time-saving aspect of the medium are factors that have contributed to the rise of the online retail phenomenon. E-retailers offer better security features for online payments, customer-friendly services, easy-to-navigate shopping websites, and easy delivery, due to which the number of consumers using online shopping portals is anticipated to increase significantly in the next few years.

In 2019, the market size of Online Beauty and Personal Care is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Online Beauty and Personal Care.

Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Report Segment by Types:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Oral Hygiene Products

Bath and Shower Products

Male Grooming Products

Deodorants

Baby and Child Care Products

Others

Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Report Segmented by Application:

Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

Mass Market

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Online Beauty and Personal Care in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Size

2.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Online Beauty and Personal Care Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Online Beauty and Personal Care Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Production by Type

6.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Revenue by Type

6.3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

