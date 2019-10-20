Global Opacifiers Market New Innovation| Size, Share, Application, Revenue, And Sales Till 2023

The “Opacifiers Market” report presents and displays a vigorous vision of the global scenario in terms of market size, market potentials, and competitive environment. A new professional intelligence report published by stats and reports has the ability to help the decision-makers in the most important market in the world that has played a significantly important role in making a progressive impact on the global economy. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry and key players.

The Opacifiers market is predicted to develop CAGR at 5.91% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Opacifiers market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from ceramic industry is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Titanium oxide is used as a glaze opacifier and white pigment in the ceramic industry. It tends to crystallize on cooling and is thus used to impart whiteness to glazes. Ceramic manufacturers prefer titanium oxide-based opacifiers to other materials such as tin oxide and zircon, as they offer superior durability and strength to ceramic objects. The addition of small quantities of titanium oxide to opacified ceramics variegates the surface and imparts a variety of colors to the ceramics. Ceramics coated with titanium oxide repel dirt and reduce the damaging effects of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide. The growing demand for ceramic products, such as tiles and refractories, will have a positive impact on the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the opacifiers market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Opacifiers :

Arkema

Ashland Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

The Chemours Co.