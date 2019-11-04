Global Operating Room Tables Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

An Operating Room Table, sometimes called operating table, is the table on which the patient lies during a surgical operation. It is a crucial equipment in the operating room and is available in a wide array of designs and functionalities based on its applications. An operating table may also be fixed or portable. The primary purpose of an operating table is to give patients the appropriate posture and to keep them in the best position so that surgical procedure can be performed effectively. This surgical equipment is usually found inside the surgery room of a hospital.

Globally, 67304 units Operating Room Tables have been put into the market in the year 2017, while Europe attributes close to 26.35% of the world sales, US close to 25.172%, and China 23.80%. In the forecast period, the global Operating Room Tables market size is estimated to grow from $1569.37 million in 2018 to $1738.12 million by 2023, growing at an estimated CAGR of 2.06% between 2018 and 2023.

Getinge

Hill-Rom

Skytron

STERIS

Stryker

Mizuho

Alvo

UFSK-OSYS

Medifa-hesse

Eschmann Equipment

AGA Sanitätsartikel

Lojer

Schmitz u. Söhne

Schaerer Medical

Brumaba

Bender

Merivaara

Infinium Medical

Image Diagnostics

Mindray Medical

PAX Medical Operating Room Tables Market by Types

Motorized

Non-motorized Operating Room Tables Market by Applications

Hospital