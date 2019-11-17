 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ophthalmic Suspension Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Ophthalmic Suspension

Ophthalmic Suspension market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Ophthalmic Suspension Market:

  • Allergan
  • Merck
  • Novartis
  • Bausch & Lomb
  • Falcon Group
  • Pfizer
  • Valeant

    About Ophthalmic Suspension Market:

  • Ophthalmic Suspension (neomycin and polymyxin B sulfates and hydrocortisone) is a combination of two antibiotics and a steroid used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes. Ophthalmic Suspension is available in generic form.
  • Increasing prevalence of eye diseases across the globe is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population which are most prone to eye disorders, and growing number of bacterial infections cases in children will also boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, according to WHO (2014), glaucoma is the second major cause of blindness in the world which will increase the market growth.
  • The global Ophthalmic Suspension market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Ophthalmic Suspension volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ophthalmic Suspension market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Global Ophthalmic Suspension Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Antibiotic
  • Antifungal
  • Antibacterial
  • Steroids
  • NSAIDs

  • Global Ophthalmic Suspension Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Bacterial Infections
  • Retinal Disorders
  • Glaucoma
  • Allergies
  • Diabetic Eye Disease

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ophthalmic Suspension in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

