Global Optical Biometry Devices Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

The Global "Optical Biometry Devices Market" report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Optical Biometry Devices market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions.

About Optical Biometry Devices Market:

Optical Biometry also called as partial coherence interferometry (PCI) is an essential method used by ophthalmologist in clinical practice for accurate measurement of the anatomical characteristics of the eye. Accurate measurement are essential in determining the correct power of an IOL before it is implanted into the patient eligible for cataract surgery. With the help of Optical Biometry Devices, the accurate power of lens is determined. Optical Biometry Devices is widely used due to non-invasive, easy to perform and comfortable for the patients. Optical Biometry Devices are capable enough of taking numerous measurements including axial length, anterior chamber depth, corneal thickness and lens thickness. All the measurements are taken at a single ophthalmology workstation. As compared with ultrasound biometry, which is an invasive procedure and which required direct contact of cornea and the use of anesthetics which can be uncomfortable for the patients.

The global optical biometry devices market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into contact type and non-contact type. A non-contact biometry devices does not require any contact with eye and hence avoid risk of corneal abrasion and is preferred by the ophthalmologist. Hospitals segment cover the major share in the global optical biometry devices market due to their easy availability of optical biometry devices followed by Ophthalmology Clinics.

North America is primarily driven by increasing incidence of cataract surgery among aging population and favorable reimbursement policies. Technological advancement in the current product portfolio and high adoption of these devices in healthcare facilities is driving the North America Optical Biometry Devices market during the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative market for optical biometry devices in future.

In 2019, the market size of Optical Biometry Devices is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Optical Biometry Devices.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Optical Biometry Devices Market Are:

Topcon

Carl Zeiss

Nidek

Haag-Streit

Hill-Rom

Bausch & Lomb

Leica

Heine Optotechnik

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Optical Biometry Devices:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Optical Biometry Devices Market Report Segment by Types:

Contact Type

Non-Contact Type

Optical Biometry Devices Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

