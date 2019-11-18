Global Optical Disc Drive Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

In computing, an optical disc drive (ODD) is a disk drive that uses laser light or electromagnetic waves within or near the visible light spectrum as part of the process of reading or writing data to or from optical discs. Some drives can only read from certain discs, but recent drives can both read and record, also called burners or writers.

HLDS accounted for 39.69% of the global Optical Disc Drive sales market share in 2016. Followed players, PLDS accounted for 36.72% market share, and TSST proclaimed they go out of business in 2016.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Asia. It has unshakable status in this field. Taiwan takes the market share of 37.28% in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

HLDS

PLDS

TSST

ASUSTeK

Pioneer

AOpen

BTC Behavior Tech Computer

Panasonic Optical Disc Drive Market by Types

CD

DVD

BD Optical Disc Drive Market by Applications

Desktop