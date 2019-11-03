 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Oral

Global “Oral Contraceptive Pills Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Oral Contraceptive Pills market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Oral Contraceptive Pills Market:

  • Oral contraceptive pills are birth control pills including progestin and estrogen hormones. These hormones induce contraception/birth control by preventing ovulation. These pills are also known as combined pills or combined oral contraceptive pills (COCP).
  • By type of product, the oral contraceptive pills market has been segmented into progestin-only, combination, and others. The combination oral contraceptive pills segment led the overall market in 2014 and is projected to register the highest growth rate over the course of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their higher efficiency in preventing pregnancies, their easy availability, and their rising preference among consumers.
  • In 2019, the market size of Oral Contraceptive Pills is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oral Contraceptive Pills. This report studies the global market size of Oral Contraceptive Pills, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Oral Contraceptive Pills sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Bayer
  • Janssen Global Services
  • Allergan,plc (Actavis)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical
  • Piramal Enterprises
  • Pfizer
  • Merck
  • Mankind Pharma

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Oral Contraceptive Pills:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Generic
  • Branded

    Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online Pharmacy

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Oral Contraceptive Pills in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Oral Contraceptive Pills Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Size

    2.2 Oral Contraceptive Pills Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Oral Contraceptive Pills Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Oral Contraceptive Pills Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Oral Contraceptive Pills Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Oral Contraceptive Pills Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Oral Contraceptive Pills Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Production by Type

    6.2 Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Revenue by Type

    6.3 Oral Contraceptive Pills Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

