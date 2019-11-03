Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Oral contraceptive pills are birth control pills including progestin and estrogen hormones. These hormones induce contraception/birth control by preventing ovulation. These pills are also known as combined pills or combined oral contraceptive pills (COCP).

By type of product, the oral contraceptive pills market has been segmented into progestin-only, combination, and others. The combination oral contraceptive pills segment led the overall market in 2014 and is projected to register the highest growth rate over the course of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their higher efficiency in preventing pregnancies, their easy availability, and their rising preference among consumers.

In 2019, the market size of Oral Contraceptive Pills is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oral Contraceptive Pills. This report studies the global market size of Oral Contraceptive Pills, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Oral Contraceptive Pills sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Bayer

Janssen Global Services

Allergan,plc (Actavis)

Teva Pharmaceutical

Piramal Enterprises

Pfizer

Merck

Mankind Pharma In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Oral Contraceptive Pills: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report Segment by Types:

Generic

Branded Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report Segmented by Application:

Retail Pharmacy