Global Oral Irrigator Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Know About Oral Irrigator Market:

An oral irrigator (also called a dental water jet) is a home care device that uses a stream of pulsating water to remove plaque and food debris between teeth and below the gumline and improve gingival health.In application, oral irrigator downstream is home and Dentistry, the oral irrigator market is mainly driven by growing demand for home application which accounts for nearly 73.17% of total downstream consumption of oral irrigator in global.In type, oral irrigator can be divided into countertopÂ oralÂ irrigator and cordlessÂ oralÂ irrigator. CordlessÂ oralÂ irrigator holds most of oral irrigator sales. In 2016, the cordlessÂ oral irrigator Sales was 3142 K PCS and the Market Share (%) was 66.82%, and it will be 4172 K PCS and 67.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.8% from 2017 to 2023. The global Oral Irrigator market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oral Irrigator market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Oral Irrigator Market:

Water Pik

Philips

Panasonic

Oral-B

Jetpik

Aquapick

Interplak

Hydro Floss

Matwave

Pro-Floss

H2Oral

H2Ofloss

Candeon

Regions covered in the Oral Irrigator Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Oral Irrigator Market by Applications:

Home

Dentistry Oral Irrigator Market by Types:

Countertop Oral Irrigator