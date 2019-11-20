Global Organic Coconut Water Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global Organic Coconut Water Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Organic Coconut Water Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Organic Coconut Water industry.

Geographically, Organic Coconut Water Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Organic Coconut Water including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Organic Coconut Water Market Repot:

VITA COCO

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Pepsico(ONE

Amacoco)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

Amy & Brian

Edward & Sons

Sococo

PECU

Grupo Serigy

CocoJal

UFC Coconut Water

CHI Coconut Water

Green Coco Europe

Koh Coconut About Organic Coconut Water: Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled. Organic Coconut Water Industry report begins with a basic Organic Coconut Water market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Organic Coconut Water Market Types:

Pure Coconut Water

Mixed Coconut Water Organic Coconut Water Market Applications:

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.

Second, the global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% the global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.

Third, the global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Yeniu, Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Organic Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 2270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Organic Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.