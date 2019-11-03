Global Organic Peroxide Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Organic peroxides are organic compounds containing the peroxide functional group (ROOR). If the R is hydrogen, the compounds are called organic hydroperoxides. Peresters have general structure RC(O)OOR. The O?O bond easily breaks, producing free radicals of the form RO. Thus, organic peroxides are useful as initiators for some types of polymerisation, such as the epoxy resins used in glass-reinforced plastics.

Organic peroxides are organic compounds containing the peroxide functional group (ROOR). If the R is hydrogen, the compounds are called organic hydroperoxides. Peresters have general structure RC(O)OOR. The O?O bond easily breaks, producing free radicals of the form RO. Thus, organic peroxides are useful as initiators for some types of polymerisation, such as the epoxy resins used in glass-reinforced plastics.

It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or crosslinking agents in the chemical and plastics industry. Degrading agent is another important application of organic peroxide. In 2016, initiator took 76.68% of total consumption share. Crosslinking agent and degrading agent each took 11.72% and 6.37% consumption. Other applications totally took 5.23% consumption share.

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

United Initiators

NOF Corporation

Pergan GmbH

Chinasun Specialty Products

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Zibo Zhenghua

Laiwu Meixing

Hualun Chemical

Solvay

Dongying Haijing Chemical

Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent Plan

Shizuoka Kawaguchi Chemical

Shaoxing Shangyu Shaofeng Chem Organic Peroxide Market by Types

Alkyl Hydroperoxide

Dialkyl Peroxide

Diacyl Peroxide

Peroxide Ester

Peroxidation Ketal

Peroxydicarbonate

Others Organic Peroxide Market by Applications

Initiator

Cross-linking Agent

Degrading Agent