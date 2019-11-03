 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Organic Peroxide Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Organic

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Organic Peroxide Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Organic Peroxide Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Organic peroxides are organic compounds containing the peroxide functional group (ROOR). If the R is hydrogen, the compounds are called organic hydroperoxides. Peresters have general structure RC(O)OOR. The O?O bond easily breaks, producing free radicals of the form RO. Thus, organic peroxides are useful as initiators for some types of polymerisation, such as the epoxy resins used in glass-reinforced plastics.
It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or crosslinking agents in the chemical and plastics industry. Degrading agent is another important application of organic peroxide. In 2016, initiator took 76.68% of total consumption share. Crosslinking agent and degrading agent each took 11.72% and 6.37% consumption. Other applications totally took 5.23% consumption share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Akzo Nobel
  • Arkema
  • United Initiators
  • NOF Corporation
  • Pergan GmbH
  • Chinasun Specialty Products
  • Jiangsu Yuanyang
  • Zibo Zhenghua
  • Laiwu Meixing
  • Hualun Chemical
  • Solvay
  • Dongying Haijing Chemical
  • Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent Plan
  • Shizuoka Kawaguchi Chemical
  • Shaoxing Shangyu Shaofeng Chem

    Organic Peroxide Market by Types

  • Alkyl Hydroperoxide
  • Dialkyl Peroxide
  • Diacyl Peroxide
  • Peroxide Ester
  • Peroxidation Ketal
  • Peroxydicarbonate
  • Others

    Organic Peroxide Market by Applications

  • Initiator
  • Cross-linking Agent
  • Degrading Agent
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Organic Peroxide Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Organic Peroxide Segment by Type

    2.3 Organic Peroxide Consumption by Type

    2.4 Organic Peroxide Segment by Application

    2.5 Organic Peroxide Consumption by Application

    3 Global Organic Peroxide by Players

    3.1 Global Organic Peroxide Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Organic Peroxide Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Organic Peroxide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 159

