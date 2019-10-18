Global Organic Tea Market Top Companies 2019  Regional Segment by Developments, Technology Status, and Forecast to 2025

Organic tea is a certified tea, which is free of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. The cultivation process of organic tea, which relies on ecological processes and biodiversity, is based on sustainable practices.The consumers in the US prefer organic herbal tea over conventional tea due to the increasing awareness of the associated health benefits of organic tea. They are also spending premium prices to purchase organic and eco-friendly products. The organic herbal tea segment will continue to gain popularity for the next four years due to their medicinal properties. Organic chamomile, organic crimson berry fruit tisane, organic orange spice lemongrass tisane, organic peppermint, and organic yerba mate are some of the organic herbal teas offered by Arbor Teas.During 2017, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment was the major distribution channel for organic tea. Consumers highly rely on these supermarkets and hypermarkets over other stores because they expand the shelf space for organic tea products and stock a wide range of organic tea brands, which increases product visibility.The global Organic Tea market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Organic Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Organic Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Organic Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Organic Tea Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.

