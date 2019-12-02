 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs)

Report gives deep analysis of "Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well.

Summary

  • The report forecast global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) company.4

    Key Companies

  • Israel Chemicals Ltd.
  • Clariant
  • Chemtura Corporation
  • Lanxess
  • THOR group
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Albemarle Corp.
  • Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)
  • BASF SE
  • Huber Engineered Materials
  • Rio Tinto Group
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Tosoh Corp

    Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Organophosphates
  • Organophosphonates
  • Organophosphinates
  • Organoposphine Oxide
  • Organophosphites

    Market by Application

  • Plastic Products
  • Electronic Devices
  • Construction Material
  • Textiles
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 117

