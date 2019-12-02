Global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

Summary

The report forecast global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) company.4 Key Companies

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Clariant

Chemtura Corporation

Lanxess

THOR group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

BASF SE

Huber Engineered Materials

Rio Tinto Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corp Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market Segmentation Market by Type

Organophosphates

Organophosphonates

Organophosphinates

Organoposphine Oxide

Organophosphites Market by Application

Plastic Products

Electronic Devices

Construction Material

Textiles

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]