Global Ortho Cresol Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Ortho Cresol Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Ortho Cresol industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Ortho Cresol market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Ortho Cresol market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Ortho Cresol Market Dominating Key Players:

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÜTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

About Ortho Cresol: Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process Ortho Cresol Market Applications:

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant