Global Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market by 2024: Global Industry Report with Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Trends, Challenges

Global “Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

2-Phenylphenol (ortho-phenylphenol, OPP), and sodium o-phenylphenate, SOPP, were first evaluated by the 1962 JECFA for their use for the post-harvest treatment of fruits and vegetables to protect against microbial damage during storage and distribution in commerce.

Ortho-phenylphenol and its water-soluble salt, sodium ortho-phenylphenate (SOPP), are antimicrobial agents used as bacteriostats, fungicides, and sanitizers.

In our data, our data cover 99% solid OPP.

Ortho phenyl phenol (OPP) is widely used in disinfectants industry, material preservation industry and flame retardants industry. As to the ortho phenyl phenol (OPP) downstream application, disinfectants industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 60.32% of the consumption in 2015. According to the different synthesis process, ortho phenyl phenol (OPP) is divided into chlorobenzene synthesis OPP and cyclohexanone synthesis OPP.

